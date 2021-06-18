Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reveal what really went wrong with their relationship

Undoubtedly there’s love between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, and the best part is that there’s still room for another chance in the future. Throughout the years, there have been many rumors surrounding what really went wrong with their relationship and if they are into each other, why they are not together as an official couple.

Well, during the sneak peek of part two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reunion, airing Sunday, June 20, the reality tv stars opened up about what was the last straw in their relationship.

©E! News



Part two of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reunion

According to Scott and Kourtney, if Scott had maintained his sobriety, they would probably still be together. “We are great friends and co-parents,” Kardashian said. “We’re family. I think we always will be,” Scott added. The pair share three kids, Mason, Reign, and Penelope.

“I mean, the infidelity, I only knew about it at the end,” Kourtney explains to host Andy Cohen. “So I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker.”

According to Scott, he mainly did his actions under the influence. “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior,” the Talentless founder said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

As per Kris Jenner, Disick was 23 years old when he started filming the show. The now 38-year-old star said he is interested in monogamy. “Yeah, now. But then I was somewhat young, and I didn‘t really know the difference,” he reveals.

Andy also asks if Scott and Kourtney have been intimate since their split. “People cannot believe that, but we have not,” Kourtney confirms. ”For real.”

Currently, Kardashian is dating blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and Scott has been dating model Amelia Hamlin. However, Scott has a hard time seeing Kourtney with another man. When asked if he gets uncomfortable watching Kourtney date, Scott said: “Me? No, I just want to kill them.”

The KUWTK second part reunion airs on Sunday, June 20th at 9 p.m. on E!.