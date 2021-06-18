Akin Akinözü, the Turkish heartthrob who will capture the hearts of Latinos in the U.S.

Turkish series have captured audiences around the world with their extraordinary productions. This time, “Hercai: Amor y venganza” (Hercai: Love and vengeance) is set to conquer viewers with a unique storyline that has all the perfect ingredients for success. The series premieres June 22 at 9pm / 8C on Telemundo. The protagonist of the story is Akin Akinözü, a handsome, award-winning Turkish actor, with whom viewers will fall in love.
Akin, who is 31 years old, is not only a talented actor, he is also a film buff with a degree in Applied Mathematics from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley . In this series, he plays the role of Miran Aslanbey, a character that has helped him gain recognition and has catapulted his acting career; winning an award for “Best Actor in Dramatic Series” at the Golden Lens Awards of the Magazine Journalists Association in 2019.
He was also awarded for “Best Couple in a TV Series” alongside Ebru Shain, who played Reyyan Şadoğlu, his co-star in “Hercai.” Furthermore, he won the “Nova Más” Award for “Best Male Actor” and “Mister Nova”, both in 2019.
The plot of the series is a modern day “Romeo and Juliet” story, set in Turkey, where two of the wealthiest families in the city, Şadoğlu and Aslanbeys, are separated by revenge for the death of Miran‘s parents allegedly caused by Reyyan’s family who he falls in love with.
During our exclusive interview with Akin, he opened up and allowed us to discovered a little more about him, not only through his character, but also through his personal experiences acquired during his travel journeys, his brief life as student in the U.S., his passion for art and his simple philosophy of life.
