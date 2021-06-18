Loading the player...

Akin Akinözü, the Turkish heartthrob who will capture the hearts of Latinos in the U.S.

The famous 31-year-old Turkish actor is the star of the internationally acclaimed series, ‘Hercai: Amor y venganza’ premiering on Telemundo June 22

Turkish series have captured audiences around the world with their extraordinary productions. This time, “Hercai: Amor y venganza” (Hercai: Love and vengeance) is set to conquer viewers with a unique storyline that has all the perfect ingredients for success. The series premieres June 22 at 9pm / 8C on Telemundo. The protagonist of the story is Akin Akinözü, a handsome, award-winning Turkish actor, with whom viewers will fall in love.

Akin, who is 31 years old, is not only a talented actor, he is also a film buff with a degree in Applied Mathematics from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley . In this series, he plays the role of Miran Aslanbey, a character that has helped him gain recognition and has catapulted his acting career; winning an award for “Best Actor in Dramatic Series” at the Golden Lens Awards of the Magazine Journalists Association in 2019.

He was also awarded for “Best Couple in a TV Series” alongside Ebru Shain, who played Reyyan Şadoğlu, his co-star in “Hercai.” Furthermore, he won the “Nova Más” Award for “Best Male Actor” and “Mister Nova”, both in 2019.

The plot of the series is a modern day “Romeo and Juliet” story, set in Turkey, where two of the wealthiest families in the city, Şadoğlu and Aslanbeys, are separated by revenge for the death of Miran‘s parents allegedly caused by Reyyan’s family who he falls in love with.

During our exclusive interview with Akin, he opened up and allowed us to discovered a little more about him, not only through his character, but also through his personal experiences acquired during his travel journeys, his brief life as student in the U.S., his passion for art and his simple philosophy of life.

Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke| Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Jacket: Isabel Benenato / Beymen | Athlete: Zara | Pants: Hugo Boss | Necklace: Zone, Spark Atölye
Who is Akin Akinözü?
How do you define yourself?
Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke| Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Knit: Beymen Collection | Pants: Hugo Boss | Shoes: Vans / Ayakkabı Dünyası | Bracelets, Necklace and Rings: Zone, Spark Atölye

Your work as an actor has already gained international recognition. How are you handling your rapid and monumental international success?
How do you handle fame?

Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke| Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | T-shirt: Givenchy / Beymen | Jacket: Hugo Boss | Jean: Mavi | Boots: Saint Laurent / Beymen | Rings: Zone, Spark Atölye

You are about to get married to your partner, Sandra Pestemalciyan, Would you mind sharing a little bit about your relationship?
Your biggest project to date is set to premiere to the US Hispanic audience on Telemundo. Congratulations! This is a big deal. How do you feel about this project, ‘Hercai: Amor y venganza.’?

Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Cabello: Saç Doğukan | T-shirt: Beymen | Jacket: Emre Erdemoğlu

Are you ready to conquer the US Hispanic audience? They are going to love you!
Tell us about the psychology of your character in ‘Hercai.’
Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Location: Cağaloğlu Hamam

What traits of your personality do you share in real life with your character?
Can you share an anecdote you want to share with us form the first season or the early days of the production?
Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Shirt: Saint Laurent/ Beymen | Jeans: Mavi |Boots: Saint Laurent / Beymen | Belt: Ayakkabı Dünyası | Rings and Necklace: Zone, Spark Atölye

¿Which latina actresses or latino actors do you admire the most? Do you like latino music?
Do you find any similarities between your culture and latino culture?
Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan | Locación: Cağaloğlu Hamam

Is there anything you’d like for the HOLA! USA audience to know that you haven’t already shared?
Akin Akinözü Digital Cover HOLA! USA
Photo: Ozan Balta | Stylist: Yasemin Eke | Makeup: Burcu Taş | Hair: Saç Doğukan

Credits:

Photographer: Ozan Balta @ozanbalta
Photographer assistant: Enes Gumus
Stylist: Yasemin Eke @porteristanbul
Stylist Assistant: Merve Güreş
Makeup: Burcu Taş @burkhu
Hair: Saç Doğukan Punar @dogukanpunar
Videographer: Ahmed Nadhim @Ahmed_nadhim__
Manager: Gunfer Gunaydin

Thank you!
Cagaloglu Hamam
Location: Lokanta 1741 @lokanta1741

