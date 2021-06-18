Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her kids don’t like watching her movies

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t the only one who doesn’t like watching her movies. The Oscar award-winning actress revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 15 still don’t like seeing her on screen. While some kids might think having one of the best actress’ mom content readily available, Apple “thinks it’s weird.”

©Gwyneth Paltrow



Apple, Gwyneth, Mason

Paltrow kicked off the Jill Martin Shop TODAY series as the show‘s guest on June 17th and talked about her teens. “My kids have never seen me in a movie,” Paltrow said, per PEOPLE. Her son might have seen her “Iron Man things” but she is pretty positive Apple hasn’t seen anything. She explained, “I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don’t think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.” Paltrow added, Apple ”thinks it’s weird if I’m onscreen… She says she likes me here,” the actress said, placing both hands over her heart.

©Gwyneth Paltrow



Apple and Gwyneth

Paltrow has been open in the past about how much she hates watching herself on screen. It seems nothing has changed because she said, “I also, really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever.” That is for the exception of one scene that has a special connection to her father. On Monday she recalled receiving a visit from her father, and late producer and director Bruce Paltrow, while making the 2001 film The Royal Tenenbaums.