La La Anthony files for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage

La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian are about to have a hot girl summer like it’s 2003. It was reported on Thursday that La La officially filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony in New York on June 17 after 11 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. It’ll be the first time in history that the long-time besties will be single at the same time, and they’ll have each other to lean on while Kim finalizes her divorce from Kanye West. According to TMZ, La La and Carmelo have been separated for a while, but remain friends. Their main priority is of course their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. Read everything we know below:

©GettyImages



La La and Carmelo at Swizz Beatz Birthday Party 2004

The couple started dating in 2004 after meeting at a club in New York through a mutual friend. They were going strong but things have been far from perfect and there have been years of speculation. The couple split in 2017 amid rumors that he had cheated and impregnated another woman but Carmelo continuously denied the allegations and the relationship and her 20-carat diamond ring were back on by late 2018.

A couple of years later, they’ve finally decided to throw in the towel and find happiness apart. According to the report, the couple remains amicable and “wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for Kiyan.“

©GettyImages



Carmelo and La La at Swizz Beatz Birthday Party 2018

Thankfully the couple signed a prenup when they got married in 2010, and La La will likely be looking at some big monthly child support checks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star has a net worth of $90 million and television personality has $9 million. Family law expert Joseph Mannis told E! News “La La is looking at easily $60,000-$100,000 a month in child support. Then it would be up to [Carmelo] to say that‘s insane and say that the reasonable needs of the child are going to be somewhere in the $15,000-$30,000 range.” If Anthony really did impregnate another woman during their relationship, some would say the higher the number the better.