Jane Fonda tears up during emotional conversation with Demi Lovato

Jane Fonda is praising Demi Lovato for their courage, as the singer opened up about their near-fatal overdose in an emotional conversation.

Loading the player...

The legendary actress said that she wished she could give Demi a hug, after the artist explained how there was a voice inside that said “You’re not living, and if you don’t start living your life for you, it’s going to be your demise.”

Making Demi wake up and think “You know what, I’m going to live my truth, and no matter who it scares. No matter who in the patriarchy it shakes, I’m going to live my truth for me.”

©4D With Demi Lovato





Demi’s epiphany caused them to make an internal change as well as making a series of more notorious changes, challenging gender norms, coming out as non-binary and speaking up about their queer identity.

Jane got incredibly emotional listening to the singer’s honest experience, tearing up and stating “What you’re saying is so brave. It’s so, so brave. I’m so glad to hear you say all this, Demi.”

©4D With Demi Lovato





She also confessed that she is now so Proud of Demi, declaring her admiration and sharing her thoughts about their tell-all documentary.

“I’m so glad that you came out of that because I’ve seen the documentary, that you came out of that with that realization and that you’re finding your real truth and it’s just wonderful. It’s just wonderful,” Jane shared.