Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa reveal the unique names of their twins!

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s twins have officially arrived! The happy parents announced the birth of the beautiful baby boys earlier this week, with a sweet message accompanied by a photo of Abby at the hospital.

The 23-year-old new mom shared her excitement with fans and followers on Instagram, captioning the post with the date “✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨” and writing the names of the twins, ”Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

The couple announced they were expecting twins three months ago, with a special maternity photoshoot showing Abby’s baby bump with a gorgeous dress and pearl necklace.

©Aleah Clark





She also posted a short video clip on her Instagram stories, admiring Zion and Zillion’s hands holding onto hers, and included a video of the babies wrapped in blue and pink blankets.

Abby previously shared how she felt as the couple got ready to welcome the twins, writing a note directed to her children, describing them as her “miracle babies” and adding “thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy.”

She wrote, “I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.”

Nick also shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, and is the father of 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with Brittany Bell.