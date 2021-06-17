Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates Tupac Shakur’s birthday with unreleased poem

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared an unreleased handwritten poem on social media, to celebrate what would have been Tupac Shaku’s 50th birthday.

The Hollywood star explained that the poem titled Lost Soulz, might have been the original concept for the singer’s song of the same name.

She also read the poem and stated that Tupac wrote it “when he was at Rikers,” Island in New York, after being charged in a sexual assault.

The pair became friends when they were still both students at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland, with Jada confessing how she “went down memory lane” to read the many letters and poems the rapper wrote for her.

“Let’s remember him for that which we loved most… his way with words,” She wrote on Instagram.

Tupac Amaru Shakur would’ve been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few u may have never heard before✨ Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac!😆I got next😜 pic.twitter.com/QAvhCll3zM — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 15, 2021

The last lines of the poem read: “When the purest hearts are torn apart/Lost souls are all that’s left/Down on my knees I beg of God/To save me from this fate/Let me live to see what was gold in me/Before it’s all too late.”

The host of Red Table Talk has been open about her friendship with Tupac through the years, always celebrating his birthday and sharing her thoughts, this time declaring, “As we prepare to celebrate his legacy… Here are a few you may have never heard before,” in reference to the unpublished poem.