Will Smith can’t remember how to use the gym after quarantine

Will Smith is doing his best to get in shape following more than a year of being quarantined throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The only problem? He can’t remember how to do anything at the gym.

On Wednesday, June 16, the 52-year-old posted a hilarious video on Instagram poking fun at himself and everyone else who might need a little refresher when going back to the gym for the first time in more than 365 days.

The video, which the comedian titled, “Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine,” features Smith using multiple pieces of exercise equipment incorrectly. One clip shows Will swinging from a hanging rope trainer, while another has him performing arm presses on the leg curl machine.

“Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places,” he jokingly wrote in his caption for the post.

This hilarious video from the Pursuit Of Happyness star comes as the actor has been sharing his progress throughout a health and fitness journey while trying to lose the weight he gained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of the past few weeks, he has been sharing photos and videos of some of his grueling workouts, which look a lot different than the skit he posted this week.

Of course, the comedian has kept the content lighthearted, for the most part, often uploading humorous videos about trying to regain his strength and get back into shape.

This all started back in May, when Smith publicly declared that he was in “the worst shape of my life” and was determined to prioritize his fitness.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote underneath a shirtless photo of himself. ”I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better.”

“No more midnight muffins…this is it!” Smith added. “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”