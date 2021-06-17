Scott Disick spent $57,500 on THIS gift for girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s 20th birthday

Scott Disick didn’t skimp on his birthday presents for his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin.

On Wednesday, June 16, just a few days after the actress’ 20th birthday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star purchased yet another gift for his other half: a signed Helmut Newton print worth $57,500, according to reports from PEOPLE.

The photo, titled “Saddle II,” is considered one of the photographer‘s most provocative pieces, depicting a model clad in tights and a blazer as she straddles a saddle resting atop an armchair. The black-and-white piece was originally shot for a 1976 edition of Paris’ Vogue Hommes magazine.

To take things to the next level, in true Lord Disick fashion, Scott bought the vintage print from the ArtLife Gallery’s pop-up in Miami’s design district using EthereumPay’s $EPAY Cryptocurrency.

Hamlin, who is 18 years younger than her boyfriend, spent her birthday in Miami over the weekend, sharing multiple posts on her Instagram Story highlighting the fun celebrations marking the end of her time as a teenager.

First, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a video of her outfit for the night, wearing a metallic gold crop top with a matching miniskirt. She went on to post more photos from the evening out, which included a sweet shot of her holding her boyfriend’s hand.

Amelia also shared some videos of her extravagant birthday dinner at the Papi Steak restaurant, which featured the model being presented with a glittery cake adorned with multiple pictures of herself.

In another video shared by Hamlin, the reality star gifted his girlfriend with a cross necklace by placing it around her neck. The sweet gesture made Hamlin tear up, which was followed by her thanking Disick with a kiss on the lips.