Dr. Dre opens up about suffering brain aneurysm amid stressful divorce

Dr. Dre reveals what he thought when he was first diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, as he insists he was in good health earlier this year.

Loading the player...

The 56-year-old hitmaker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after suffering a terrifying health scare in January, amid his stressful divorce with his ex-wife Nicole Young.

Now Dre is opening up about the difficult situation, admitting that it took him by surprise and he “never saw that coming.”

During his most recent interview he explained that it was a really weird time for him, because he “never had high blood pressure,” and he has always been someone who is constantly taking care of his health.

However he did urge his fans and followers to take care of their health, especially black men, as he talked about “something that happens for some reason with black men and high blood pressure.”

Dr. Dre admits he is now “taking care of himself,” regularly going to the gym and starting a new chapter in his life, now that he is legally single. He says he is ready to move on and hopes to “live a long and healthy life,” now that he is feeling fantastic.

It seems he is also focusing on his work, quickly getting back to the studio after leaving the hospital, sharing his recovery journey on social media.