Angelina Jolie hangs out with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller at his apartment for the second time in a week

Wait! Is getting back with your ex the new thing now? Recently Angelina Jolie was spotted at her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment for the second time in a week. The 46-year-old actress visited the place with her 17-year-old son Pax.

Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie in a scene from the film ‘Hackers’, 1995.

The photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the actress wearing a face mask, long sleeves maxi dress with camel sandals, and neutral-toned handbag, while her son also wore a face covering a pink T-shirt under a pick plaid flannel shirt and charcoal jeans.

The first time the actress was captured entering Jonny Lee Miller‘s Brooklyn apartment, she arrived without a security guard and carried a Peter Michael Wine bottle.

Jolie and Miller married in 1996 after meeting on the set of the movie Hackers. Shortly after, they separated and officially divorced in 1999.

Angelina Jolie and then husband Jonny Lee Miller

Their reunion comes after Angelina’s ex and the father of her kids, Brad Pitt, was granted joint custody, following their 5-year long controversial and challenging divorce. A close source to the Hollywood actor says, “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids,” however it has been clear that Angelina “has done everything possible to prevent this.”

Although details about custody agreements are being kept private, the source affirms “there was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with all their kids

Besides Pax, the former couple share 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and 19-year-old Madoxx, who is the oldest.

“I have six very capable children,” the actress gushed on E! News’ Daily Pop. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”