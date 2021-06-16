Kanye West reportedly plans to see love interest Irina Shayk again ‘soon’

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship seems to be going well--so well, the rapper is already planning his next trip to visit his supermodel boo.

After the rumored couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll through France for West’s 44th birthday earlier this month, a source tells PEOPLE that he enjoys his time with the Russian supermodel--but that he has no plans of leaving Los Angeles for her home, New York City.

“Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC.”

“His kids live in L.A,” the source said referring to his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2. “He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again.”

This new update on West’s relationship with Shayk comes after the rumored couple was spotted at Villa La Coste in France for the Yeezy mogul’s birthday. The pictures of them together were taken the same day Ye’s ex-wife wished him a happy birthday, telling him she loves him “for life.”

“They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy,” a source told PEOPLE, also revealing that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste. “He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.”

The source continued, “She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

A separate source told the publication that the pair met “a while back,” with their relationship dating as far back as 2010. The supermodel previously walked down the runway for one of the rapper’s Yeezy shows and she appeared in his music video for “Power” more than a decade ago. West also name-dropped Irina in his 2010 song, “Christian Dior Flow.”