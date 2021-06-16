Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter Scarlet’s high school graduation

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his youngest daughter’s high school graduation by posting a series of sweet photos documenting the day.

The Rocky star commemorated his daughter’s huge milestone by posting some heavily-filtered family photos onto Instagram on Tuesday, June 15. The 74-year-old let fans in on the intimate moment with his daughter, 19-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone, by posting a picture of them alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The couple’s two other daughters, Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, are also featured in the family flick, looking like a family full of models.

The father of five kept the caption simple, writing: “Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!” He also shared a picture of Scarlet holding some “CLASS OF 2021” balloons and one showing a view of the ceremony at her school.

This big moment comes after another milestone for Scarlet, who just turned 19 last month. For the occasion, Sylvester shared a heartwarming birthday message to his daughter on Instagram alongside some sweet throwback photos.

“Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET,” he wrote at the time. “You are talented , humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words.”

Along with his daughters feature in the picture above, Sylvester also has two other children, 42-year-old Seargeoh Stallone and the late Sage Stallone, who died from a heart attack in 2012, with his ex-wife Sasha Czack.

It’s no secret that The Expendables star is a huge family man, with Sophia and Sistine revealing in an interview with HollywoodLife last September that their father gives the best dating advice.