Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter Scarlet’s high school graduation

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his youngest daughter’s high school graduation by posting a series of sweet photos documenting the day.
The Rocky star commemorated his daughter’s huge milestone by posting some heavily-filtered family photos onto Instagram on Tuesday, June 15. The 74-year-old let fans in on the intimate moment with his daughter, 19-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone, by posting a picture of them alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The couple’s two other daughters, Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, are also featured in the family flick, looking like a family full of models.
The father of five kept the caption simple, writing: “Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET!” He also shared a picture of Scarlet holding some “CLASS OF 2021” balloons and one showing a view of the ceremony at her school.
This big moment comes after another milestone for Scarlet, who just turned 19 last month. For the occasion, Sylvester shared a heartwarming birthday message to his daughter on Instagram alongside some sweet throwback photos.
“Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET,” he wrote at the time. “You are talented , humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words.”
Along with his daughters feature in the picture above, Sylvester also has two other children, 42-year-old Seargeoh Stallone and the late Sage Stallone, who died from a heart attack in 2012, with his ex-wife Sasha Czack.
It’s no secret that The Expendables star is a huge family man, with Sophia and Sistine revealing in an interview with HollywoodLife last September that their father gives the best dating advice.
“He actually gives the best dating advice,” Sistine said at the time. “In terms of what to say if we don’t know how to answer a guy’s text. Or if we’re trying to break up with a guy he’ll give us really good advice on how to cut them off. There are guys that have been broken up with, via my dad, and they have no idea.” She added, “When you date one of us, you date the entire family.”
Sophia was quick to point out that they’re not forcing potential suitors to jump through hoops, saying: “We are not hard on them. It’s not like ‘if you don’t do this or that then you won’t pass the test.’ We are definitely the most open, fun family, we are very casual.”