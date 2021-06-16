Heidi Klum fails terribly to scare Ellen DeGeneres

Big points to Heidi Klum for trying, but getting Ellen DeGeneres to jump out of her seat seems a big challenge. During the Wednesday, June 16 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and “America’s Got Talent” judge waited patiently for DeGeneres to step into the tv studio and scare her; however, after jumping out of a table, Klum gets disappointed at Ellen’s stone-cold reaction. “I don’t get scared,” DeGeneres tells Klum.

The tv host is known for scaring her guests. From Diddy to Chris Hemsworth to Sarah Paulson, they all are members of the “Ellen DeGeneres Scaredy-Cat Club” — okay, we came up with that one!

©EllenTube



Chris Hemsworth and Diddy getting scared at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Klum is among the first group of guests Ellen DeGeneres is receiving in person after the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m so excited to see you in the flesh,” says Heidi to Ellen.

During their conversation, Klum discusses anything from her 17-year-old daughter becoming a model to the new season of “America’s Got Talent” and the second season of “Making the Cut.”

Later in the show, things get a little bit messy when Howie Mandel joins Klum to face off against DeGeneres and Andy Lassner in “Danger Word.”

Recently, DeGeneres announced that her show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” would end after 19 seasons. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I’d sign maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates, and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, “You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.” So is 19,” she revealed to the publication.