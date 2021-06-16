Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked ‘fully back on’ during night out in New York

Things are heating up between co-parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

The former couple--who share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster--had a fun family night out at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York City, where the rapper was honored alongside a handful of other creatives.

Kylie and Travis posed for photographs together on the red carpet as they arrived at the event, which took place at the The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District. The “Goosebumps” rapper wore a double-breasted dark suit, which he accessorized with two oversized necklaces while Jenner was rocking a form-fitting green gown with a pair of matching sheer gloves and clear heels.

As for their little one, who always knows how to steal the show, she stood right by their side wearing a charcoal-textured gown and some high top sneakers.

While they kept things tame while walking down the red carpet, once the pair made their way inside the event, an onlooker tells PEOPLE Jenner and Scott were open with their affection towards one another throughout the night.

“Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together,” the source told the mag. “They were holding hands and seemed fully back on.”

At one point, Scott pulled his little one onto his lap in a sweet father-daughter moment, the insider revealed.

The source also said the musician showed some love for the Kylie Cosmetics mogul during his acceptance speech, saying, “Wifey, I love you so much.”