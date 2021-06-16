Saint Laurent : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Ben Affleck who?

Ana de Armas has moved on to Tinder VP Paul Baukadakis and they’ve been dating for months

The Tinder VP doesn’t have to swipe right anymore

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren’t the only ones moving on. On Tuesday, June 15th “multiple sources” told Page Six Ana de Armas is dating Tinder VP Paul Baukadakis. According to the outlet, the Cuban actress and tech executive have been “quietly seeing” each other for a few months.

Paul Baukadakis Ana De Armas©Getty
Paul Baukadakis Ana De Armas

Boukadakis was co-founder and CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017, per Page Six. A source told the outlet they were making long-distance work and Baukadikis was putting in the effort before she left to film. “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.” The insider explained.

In May the actress headed to Mallorca, Spain to film her new Netflix movie, “The Gray Man” starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Bridgertons Regé-Jean Page. The VP will have to wait back in the states while his famous girlfriend is surrounded by A-list hotties. Things are getting pretty serious between the couple and the source said he’s even introduced de Armas to some of his family.

Celebrity Sightings In New Orleans- November 19, 2020©GettyImages
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

The 43-year-old ended her relationship with Affleck at the start of 2021 after nearly a year of dating. As we all know, Affleck moved on to his former fiance, J.Lo. Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez made headlines this week after he was spotted leaving the same apartment building Katie Holmes lives in, sparking dating rumors. Holmes is also recently single after parting ways with her chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo. The rumors were fun but a representative for the actress quickly put an end to the gossip.

RELATED:

Jennifer Garner gives Jennifer Lopez her ‘seal of approval’ with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas celebrated her 33rd birthday with a beautiful and intimate party

Ben Affleck who? P. Diddy posts a #tbt with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm their relationship with romantic kiss

 

They told Page Six they’ve never even met. A source close to the former baseball player confirmed it and said it was just a coincidence. “Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn’t even realize it was Katie’s building—he’s never met her.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more