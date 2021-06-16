Ana de Armas has moved on to Tinder VP Paul Baukadakis and they’ve been dating for months

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren’t the only ones moving on. On Tuesday, June 15th “multiple sources” told Page Six Ana de Armas is dating Tinder VP Paul Baukadakis. According to the outlet, the Cuban actress and tech executive have been “quietly seeing” each other for a few months.

Boukadakis was co-founder and CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017, per Page Six. A source told the outlet they were making long-distance work and Baukadikis was putting in the effort before she left to film. “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.” The insider explained.

In May the actress headed to Mallorca, Spain to film her new Netflix movie, “The Gray Man” starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Bridgertons Regé-Jean Page. The VP will have to wait back in the states while his famous girlfriend is surrounded by A-list hotties. Things are getting pretty serious between the couple and the source said he’s even introduced de Armas to some of his family.

The 43-year-old ended her relationship with Affleck at the start of 2021 after nearly a year of dating. As we all know, Affleck moved on to his former fiance, J.Lo. Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez made headlines this week after he was spotted leaving the same apartment building Katie Holmes lives in, sparking dating rumors. Holmes is also recently single after parting ways with her chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo. The rumors were fun but a representative for the actress quickly put an end to the gossip.