Khloé Kardashian looks exactly like Kylie Jenner in her latest pictures

Khloé Kardashian might be looking to her little sister for inspiration. On Tuesday she promoted the latest additions to her Good American line and looked just like Kylie Jenner in the pics. Khloé posed in a giant closet filled with shoes and bags and took some classic mirror selfies. Her snatched figure and facial expressions had people in the comments saying “I thought this was Kylie.”

It’s not the first time Khloé has channeled Kylie. In March Kylie rocked a space-themed onesie and Khloé commented “I’m borrowing this. Ok bye.” Two weeks later Khloé rocked her “Avatar” full-body look at Kourtney Kardashian‘s birthday.

Earlier on Tuesday she shared another set of photos to announce the release of “Shine Essentials.” Khloé looked tan and ready for summer with long hair and flawless airbrushed-looking makeup. Her comments are a mix of fans praising her beauty and haters commenting on how “unrecognizable” she looks. One wrote, “She’s not that dark though!!!” Others quipped, “Who is that in the picture?” At this point, it seems every Good American drop comes with some kind of photoshop accusations.

Khloé has never admitted to getting plastic surgery and attributes most of her physical changes to working out. But when it comes to editing, she’s pretty open about her love for it. “Facetune is the best thing to bring to the table. It’s life-changing,” she said on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix docuseries, Chelsea Does, in 2016. “It’s the only way to live.”