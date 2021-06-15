Paris Jackson accuses paparazzi of causing her long-term trauma

Paris Jackson is opening up about her struggles with anxiety and traumatic stress caused by photographers, confessing how she feels during the latest episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith.

The 23-year-old star revealed she still suffers long-term trauma caused by the constant harassment of reporters and paparazzi since she was a child.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included.” she shared.

©Facebook Watch





Willow, who first met Paris on the set of Jada Pinkett Smith’s TV show ‘Hawthorne,’ explained that they had a similar childhood, as they both grew up with famous parents and have similar interests and passions.

Paris went on to say that she thinks she suffers from standard PTSD, adding that she even flinches in panic when she hears a trash bag rustling.

The actress and singer has been open with her fans and followers about her mental health struggles, recently releasing a docu-series on Facebook Watch called Unfiltered, addressing her vulnerability and suicide attempts.

She also showed support for Paris Hilton after the heiress documented her struggles in boarding school, including physical and verbal abuse, encouraging fans to sign a petition on her Instagram account.