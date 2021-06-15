Khloe Kardashian calls out sister Kourtney for not talking about her relationships on KUWTK

As the last season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ has come to an end, the long awaited reunion is taking place this Thursday with the second part premiering next week. The few teasers that have come out show how the family isn’t leaving anything on the table and are really diving deep into the past 20 seasons of the show.

In one of the sneak peeks, Khloe is seen calling out older sister Kourtney for not showing as much of her life as the rest did in later seasons.

“Khloé, in season 17 you pointed out that in later seasons you shared a lot more of your personal life than Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and your mom did,” asked host Andy Cohen in the sneak peek clip. ”Do you feel like you carried the show for the past few seasons?”

“There‘s been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning, it was so much about them but maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other peoples’ lives,” Khloe reasons. ”Kim and I have had this conversation really openly. It’s that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too.”

“If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that‘s when it’s unfair,” Khloe explains. ”But if there’s really nothing else going on in someone else’s life, what are they supposed to share?”