Angelina Jolie looked angelic in a white sheer dress while strolling around Brooklyn

Angelina Jolie has been seen around Brooklyn lately. On Monday, the ‘Come Away’ actress looked angelic in a long white sheer belted dress paired with nude flats, and a white and brown Louis Vuitton purse on her shoulder as an accessory. She protected her face with a blue mask.

Angelina Jolie was seen in Brooklyn on Monday.

Over the weekend, Jolie was also seen in Brooklyn possibly visiting her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, who she was married to from 1996-1999. The newly turned 46-year-old was spotted arriving at Lee’s apartment building in Dumbo on Friday night.

Angelina Jolie out in Brooklyn wearing a sheer dress.

She was dressed in a beige trench coat, white wide-leg pants, and nude sandals carrying the same white and brown Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder and carrying a bottle of Peter Michael wine, according to Page Six.

According to People magazine, Jolie and her ex “have remained good friends over the years.” Reportedly Miller’s 12-year-old son and Jolie’s son are the same age and are friends.