Angelina Jolie looked angelic in a white sheer dress while strolling around Brooklyn

Angelina Jolie has been seen around Brooklyn lately. On Monday, the ‘Come Away’ actress looked angelic in a long white sheer belted dress paired with nude flats, and a white and brown Louis Vuitton purse on her shoulder as an accessory. She protected her face with a blue mask.
Over the weekend, Jolie was also seen in Brooklyn possibly visiting her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, who she was married to from 1996-1999. The newly turned 46-year-old was spotted arriving at Lee’s apartment building in Dumbo on Friday night.
She was dressed in a beige trench coat, white wide-leg pants, and nude sandals carrying the same white and brown Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder and carrying a bottle of Peter Michael wine, according to Page Six.
According to People magazine, Jolie and her ex “have remained good friends over the years.” Reportedly Miller’s 12-year-old son and Jolie’s son are the same age and are friends.
It seems to be a common theme that newly single celebs are rekindling with their exes. First, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines for spending a lot of time together after Lopez and ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez split up. Now, Jolie is visiting her ex-husband after finally finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Who knows what the future holds for these celebrities and their loves lives!