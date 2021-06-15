Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looked angelic in a white sheer dress while strolling around Brooklyn

The actress was seen in the NYC borough on Monday.

 Angelina Jolie has been seen around Brooklyn lately. On Monday, the ‘Come Away’ actress looked angelic in a long white sheer belted dress paired with nude flats, and a white and brown Louis Vuitton purse on her shoulder as an accessory. She protected her face with a blue mask.

Over the weekend, Jolie was also seen in Brooklyn possibly visiting her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, who she was married to from 1996-1999. The newly turned 46-year-old was spotted arriving at Lee’s apartment building in Dumbo on Friday night.

She was dressed in a beige trench coat, white wide-leg pants, and nude sandals carrying the same white and brown Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder and carrying a bottle of Peter Michael wine, according to Page Six.

According to People magazine, Jolie and her ex “have remained good friends over the years.” Reportedly Miller’s 12-year-old son and Jolie’s son are the same age and are friends.

It seems to be a common theme that newly single celebs are rekindling with their exes. First,  Jennifer Lopez and  Ben Affleck made headlines for spending a lot of time together after Lopez and ex-fiance  Alex Rodriguez split up. Now, Jolie is visiting her ex-husband after finally finalizing her divorce from ex-husband  Brad Pitt.

Who knows what the future holds for these celebrities and their loves lives!

