Jessica Alba teaches kids how to ‘give back’ in new children’s book

Jessica Alba just continues to expand her empire.

The founder of The Honest Company is doing her part to teach kids about empathy and the importance of giving back with her upcoming children’s book, A Bear to Share.

Alba co-authored the picture book along with Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, with illustrations by Alicia Más. A Bear to Share will be published by HarperCollins Publishers on October 26.

“Our mission with Baby2Baby is to provide basic necessities for families in need and encouraging empathy and compassion in parents and children is more important now than ever,” the actress told PEOPLE in a statement. “This book will help spread Baby2Baby‘s message of giving back and bring awareness to the important cause of providing children with the essentials they deserve.”

This isn’t the first time Jessica Alba has partnered with the nonprofit organization, which has provided more than 175 million necessary items like clothing and diapers to children in need. She also serves as a Baby2Baby ambassador and has helped out at fundraising and holiday distribution events over the years.

Now, as they work together once again, all three women want to teach children about acts of service.

In A Bear to Share, a little girl named Tiana is torn after she’s given a new teddy bear to replace her older, slightly worn teddy bear.

“Will Tiana have to lose the one bear she really loves? Or will she find room in her heart for two?” reads the press release. “The young protagonist learns the importance of letting go and giving back to others in need.”

“We are so proud to finally share our first children‘s book that supports Baby2Baby,” Sawyer Patricof and Weinstein tell PEOPLE in a joint statement. “A Bear to Share embodies Baby2Baby’s mission and teaches children the importance of giving back to those in need, no matter your age. We hope that Tiana and this book inspire readers to help children in their own communities by giving back in any way they can.”