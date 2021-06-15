You won’t believe what Salma Hayek’s pet owl regurgitated on Harry Styles

Imagine visiting Salma Hayek’s home, meeting her pets, and that all of a sudden, one of them use you as a trash can. That’s precisely what happened to Harry Styles. During the episode airing on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, the award-winning actress makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat from London.

In the conversation, Ellen asks the Mexican star about being featured in PEOPLE’s 2021 Beautiful Issue with her beloved pet owl, Kering. A question that prompts the actress to gush over her stunning bird.

According to Hayek, she rescued Kering when she was “pretty much a baby” and immediately created a bond. “She’s very funny,” said the actress. When asked if she sleeps with her, Salma revealed that “She only sleeps with me when my husband is not in town” because “he won’t have it.”

Although sleeping with an owl sounds adorable, the experience can be pretty terrifying since there are nocturnals. “What happens is that I eventually go to sleep, and she just keeps flying around the room,” the star explains. “She comes in, snuggles, sometimes in the middle of the night she glance on my head —a little bit jarring, but I’m kind of used to it,” she joked.

Salma Hayek‘s pet owl, Kering

“The worst is when your feet come out of the sheets, and she thinks that your toes are mice, and she just flies in and grabs, and that can be terrifying,” she said. “I try to put socks at least for some protection.”

Hayek said that owls are not “very sociable with other pets;” however, Kering’s entertainment activities include scaring visitors and landing on Harry Style’s head to regurgitate her food. “I’ve seen really big guys, workers, you know, that all of a sudden she flies on top of them, and they [go crazy],” she said. “I find it hilarious. I love it! I don’t do that on purpose, but I do enjoy it.”

Salma later proceeds to explain that Kering’s droppings don’t bother her as much as when she brings up mice hair after eating it. “There’s this ball of hair that comes out of their mouth after they eat the animal, and one time there was a very important celebrity, and he was really excited about the owl and was hoping that the owl would go on his head because it was on me,” Hayek said. “He’s like, ‘oh, I need an owl in my life, how do you do that?’, and the minute he least expected it, [Kering] came on his head, but then she did the thing.”

According to the actress, Styles ended up with a big ball of rat fur on top of his head. After the experience is unknown if the singer still wants a pet owl.