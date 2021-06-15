Chrissy Teigen shows off her new tattoo drawn by daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Monday, June 14 by issuing a lengthy apology for her “past horrible tweets.” Just a few hours later, she shared the new tattoo she got to represent this phase in her life, which was drawn by her daughter, Luna.

In her post debuting the new ink, the cookbook author explained the butterfly design she tattooed on her arm was drawn by her and John Legend’s 5-year-old daughter, who graduated from preschool earlier that day. It seems like the ceremony affected the parents as much as it did the graduating class, as it appeared to be filled with both lighthearted and moving moments, as described by Chrissy.

“I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when John’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents,” Teigen wrote in her caption. “I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. They’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends.”

As she looks back at what she has “learned just in the past few months,” the star noted she felt a ”wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds.” She went on to reflect on her own relationships and expressed her desire for Luna and all of her peers to build such strong friendships in the future.

“To the people that never let up with the texts, to my diamond painters, the ones who wanted to give me space, the girls who wiped the snot, and my f**king rock of a husband, my god I love you,” Chrissy continued. “I pray all our little pod tots collect real ones all their lives. May they forever grow and learn, and maybe a little bit messy in the process.”