Executive producer reveals Kendal Jenner’s “rule” about sharing her love life on ‘KUWTK’

Throughout their 15 years on the air, Kendall Jenner was the only sister not to showcase her love life on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now that it’s over, an executive producer is revealing the reason why.

During an interview on Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast, executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed the supermodel was open to documenting her day-to-day routine for the show except for one area: her love life, discussing why she decided to exclude that from the series in the first place.

“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show,” she explained, adding, “Because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

Even leading up to the end up Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when fans knew about her current relationship with Devin Booker, Kendall’s romances over the past decade never made their way onscreen.

Ironically enough, Kendall and Devin just celebrated their 1-year anniversary--so it seems like he would have made it onto the show, had it gone one more season.

As noted by Farnaz, there was also a time when her sister Kylie Jenner decided to take a step back from the spotlight and didn’t really showcase her relationship with Travis Scott on the series.

“I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out,” the executive producer explained. “But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you‘re a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you.”