Is Lindsay Lohan on Chrissy Teigen’s ‘people I hurt on Twitter’ apology list?

Chrissy Teigen broke her social media silence Monday, June 14th with a long written message to those she has disappointed throughout her cyberbullying scandal. It’s not Teigen’s first apology over hate-fueled tweets that were unearthed from 2011 and time will tell if it’s going to be her last. In the lengthy statement, Teigen said she is in the process of reaching out privately to the people she insulted.

Unfortunately, Teigen has a pretty long “people I’ve hurt on Twitter list.’’ Along with Courtney Stodden, is Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abrahams, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Mariah Carey. Teigen’s second apology comes after Lindsay’s mother Dina Lohan opened up about the pain her mean tweet caused the entire family.

Teigen captioned the post “Hi again” and said the past few weeks have been “humbling.” I know I‘ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,’“ Teigen wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Teigen admitted that she was a “troll” at the time and the resurfaced tweets left her feeling “ashamed.” “As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?” She went on to say despite who she was in 2011, that’s not who she is now. “The truth is, I’m no longer the person who wrote those horrible things. I grew up, got therapy, got married, had kids, got more threader, and experience more life. AND GOT MORE THERAPY.”



©GettyImages



Lindsay and Dina Lohan

In addition to telling a then 16-year-old Stodden to take a “dirt nap” Teigen attacked Lindsay. “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone,” Teigen in 2011. At the time, Lindsay was struggling with mental health and addiction and admitted she self-harmed. Dina told The New York post the tweet inflicted pain on the whole family, “When someone says hurtful words they’re not just hurting that person, they’re hurting their siblings, their mother their grandma. They’re inflicting so much pain,” Page Six reported.