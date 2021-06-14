Karol G announces ‘Bichota Tour 2021’ across the United States and Puerto Rico

Karol G is ready to hit the road again. On Monday June 14th the global superstar announced her highly anticipated return to the stage with her upcoming, “Bichota Tour.” The singer made the announcement on social media with an amazing video aboard “Flight KG0516” and in the bathtub. KG0516 is the name of the third studio album released by the Colombian singer in March. Karol G wrote in the caption, “WE ARE GOING ON A NEW TOUR !! EeeEEeeE 🎉🎡🍾, FINALLY !!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 BICHOTA TOUR 2021 // ARE YOU READY! ?????”

The singer said it’s a “dream” to be able to return to the stage in a press release. “It’s a dream for me to be able to return to the stage after everything stopped in 2020. I was very excited to know that I’ll be able to share my music again live with all my fans. Having the opportunity to be face to face with them is the best news I have received this year,” said Karol G.

The artist continued, “After seeing how my fans received my new album, I am looking forward to being on stage performing and singing along with them. My fans are going to experience the most exciting shows of my entire career. Thank you to the Smirnoff family for joining me on this tour.”

©Karol G



Karol G Bichota Tour

Fans in the United States and Puerto Rico will have the opportunity to see her in 21 cities. The singer‘s first stop is October 27th at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO. Next stops in major cities across the country including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC. The tour wraps in Miami at FTX Arena (formerly American Airlines Arena) on November 26th and in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on November 27th. Check out the schedule below to find a show near you.