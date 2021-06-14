Belinda raises suspicions of a possible pregnancy following engagement to Christian Nodal

Fans are convinced Belinda could be pregnant, which comes just a few weeks after her engagement to Christian Nodal.

Last weekend, the happy couple attended an intimate celebration for Christian’s sister, Amely Nodal. Throughout the festivities, party-goers shared videos from the evening on social media, which caught fans’ attentions for multiple reasons. Not only did the couple not take part in a toast, Belinda wasn’t seen drinking alcohol all night. Plus, she seemed to be hiding her belly.

It’s possible that the superstar follows a rigorous diet that doesn’t allow her to drink alcohol, similar to Jennifer Lopez, but her followers are convinced her night of sobriety means something different--especially since she was seen with her hand on her stomach multiple times throughout the evening.

This isn’t the first time fans have brought up suspicions of a pregnancy, either. A few days back, Belinda was spotted doing some jewelry shopping wearing a very loose, billowy pink outfit. It was impossible to see any of her shape through the garment, except for one photograph, which features the singer touching her lower belly, only furthering suspicions of a bun in the over.

While these are all just rumors right now, Nodal has spoken about his desire to become a father as soon as possible, wanting to have children young. He spoke on this during an interview with El Gordo y La Flaca recently, revealing that he would love to have a little girl.

“I want to have my children at the age of 24,” said the singer, who is currently 22. “I have always dreamed... since I was 11 years old I dreamed that at 24 I want to have my little girl already. I have dreamed a lot of a girl. If God, life, Beli, everything is at stake, first God at 24 (I will be dad).”