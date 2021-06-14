Are Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes dating?

Both Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes are newly single and now, new photos of the former MLB player leaving the actress’ apartment building has people wondering if the two are possibly seeing each other.

©GrosbyGroup



Rumors began that Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes might be dating.

On Sunday, A-Rod was photographed in the lobby of Holmes’ apartment building in New York City wearing a white t-shirt paired with khaki pants and sunglasses. It’s unknown if the actress was at her apartment or not, but of course once these photos surfaced, rumors started whirling around.

©GrosbyGroup



A-Rod seen in NYC on Sunday.

A-Rod hasn’t had an easy few months since the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saga began soon after Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement. News recently broke that Lopez is moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.

“She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” a source told E! News. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”