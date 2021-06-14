Are Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes dating?

Both Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes are newly single and now, new photos of the former MLB player leaving the actress’ apartment building has people wondering if the two are possibly seeing each other.
On Sunday, A-Rod was photographed in the lobby of Holmes’ apartment building in New York City wearing a white t-shirt paired with khaki pants and sunglasses. It’s unknown if the actress was at her apartment or not, but of course once these photos surfaced, rumors started whirling around.
A-Rod hasn’t had an easy few months since the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck saga began soon after Rodriguez and Lopez ended their engagement. News recently broke that Lopez is moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck.
“She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” a source told E! News. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall. She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”
Back in April, the singer and athlete confirmed their breakup in a statement to the TODAY show in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time.
“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. recently broke up after dating for eight months. According to Elle, a source said “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”