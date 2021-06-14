Clara McGregor attended her movie premiere with a dog bite marks across her face

Sometimes very unexpected things happen in life and we have to just roll with the punches. That is exactly what happened to Clare McGregor over the weekend right before a big movie premiere.

©GettyImages



Clara McGregor posing at her movie premiere in Las Vegas after having a dog bite her face.

The daughter of actor Ewan McGregor and ex-wife, production designer Eve Mavrakis took to her Instagram on Sunday to tell of a very frightening incident that recently happened to her.

On Friday, the 25-year-old actress shared photos of her face with bite marks from a dog. McGregor ended up in the emergency room after the incident occurred, which was right before the Las Vegas premiere of ‘The Birthday Cake,’ a film that she co-produced that is starring her dad, Val Kilmer, and Ashley Benson.

Despite finding herself in the hospital right before the big premiere, the young filmmaker did not let that stop her from attending.