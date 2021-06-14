Clara McGregor attended her movie premiere with a dog bite marks across her face

Sometimes very unexpected things happen in life and we have to just roll with the punches. That is exactly what happened to Clare McGregor over the weekend right before a big movie premiere.
The daughter of actor Ewan McGregor and ex-wife, production designer Eve Mavrakis took to her Instagram on Sunday to tell of a very frightening incident that recently happened to her.
On Friday, the 25-year-old actress shared photos of her face with bite marks from a dog. McGregor ended up in the emergency room after the incident occurred, which was right before the Las Vegas premiere of ‘The Birthday Cake,’ a film that she co-produced that is starring her dad, Val Kilmer, and Ashley Benson.
Despite finding herself in the hospital right before the big premiere, the young filmmaker did not let that stop her from attending.
In an Instagram carousel post she posted, McGregor captioned the photos, “When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅 thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! ❤️ thank you @fendi for the suit.”
In the red carpet photos, it is seen where the dog bit her face - under her eye and on the top of the bridge of her nose. Although the bite marks were visible, McGregor still looked fabulous in her beige Fendi suit. The second photo in the post shows McGregor in a hospital bed, giving the finger to the camera.
The comment section of the 25-year-old’s post was flooded with praises for the actress’ strength. “Omfg you’re such a badass,” wrote one friend. “so badass and iconic... But ow,” another read. “Best Red Carpet look ever 👌🏽,” joked another commenter.