The ninth movie of the Fast Saga, F9, is premiering in theaters on June 25. Throughout the last 20 years, Latinx music superstars have had a strong presence in the Fast & Furious franchise. Tego Calderon to Don Omar has all made us proud to be represented in such an important cinematographic production.

Luckily, the pride didn’t stop there, and in this latest installment, we will rejoice with special participation from Ozuna and Cardi B. The American rapper, songwriter, and global superstar will star as “Leysa,” a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.

First look of global superstar Cardi B as ‘Leysa’ in F9

Discussing her role in the upcoming film, Cardi B revealed how important it was for her to see reggaeton artists; she grew up listening, playing characters in the Fast franchise. According to the star, as a little girl, watching them gave hope to her community. “My manager said that Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role that on the next Fast & Furious could become a bigger role,” revealed Cardi B. “And I’m like, ‘Ah, why not? “I was a little over, doing short appearances in films, but is Fast & Furious. “I was like, ‘get me there! Put me on a plane,” she joked.

According to the Dominican descent star, her experience working with Vin Diesel was nerve-wracking. “I was pretty nervous,” she confessed. “Vin Diesel... he always played like this very serious guy, but he’s just so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable. And that’s, that’s pretty cool. So I like that,” Cardi B said.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker looking from car in a scene from the film ‘The Fast And The Furious’, 2001.

When it comes to her character, Cardi B described her as a person who has an excessively high opinion of herself. “I think she’s conceited, and she’s very confident. There’s a difference between conceited and confident and but I think she’s really both,” she said with a laugh. “And I guess she’s very competitive. And she’s just that bitch. That’s what I can say about her. Leysa is really that bitch,” she added.

For the rapper, watching Ludacris and reggaeton stars partaking in the film had a positive impact. “It does feel great because when I saw Ludacris in the Fast & Furious, I was so happy and excited because I grew up listening to Ludacris,” she revealed. “And then I remember when the whole reggaeton movement started, when I was like, ten years old, and when I saw Tego Calderon, in the movie and the music, I was just like ‘oh my God, oh my God. I know him, I love him, and then to see Don Omar,” she said.