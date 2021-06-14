Ariana Grande, Oprah, Dwayne Johnson, and more celebs praise ‘In The Heights’

Fans can’t get enough of summer’s latest blockbuster, In The Heights, and that includes some superstar celebs who simply can’t stop singing the film’s praises.

One of the biggest names to talk about their love of the film is Ariana Grande, who couldn’t have been more excited about getting to see a screening of the movie early. The “thank u, next” singer raved about the musical for a full minute in a video that director Jon M. Chu shared on Twitter on Thursday, June 10.

“So I am the biggest In the Heights stan that you will ever find on Earth, and a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of seeing an early showing of the In the Heights movie,” she said in the clip. “It was a blessing and a curse because I haven’t stopped thinking about it since then. And I don’t have the soundtrack — only two songs are out so far, and that’s been really a big issue for me in my life.”

She continued, “What a spectacular film and what a beautiful job. The storytelling, the musical numbers, the singing, the dancing, the acting — every single part of it was just a) done so perfectly and b) just, like, woven together with so much love.”

Grande went on to admire the work of everyone involved including those both in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s so clear how much every single person working on this film just had so much love for it, and it’s so beautiful,” she said. “And congratulations to the cast and crew and the dancers and to Jon Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It couldn’t have been more brilliantly done, and I can’t wait to see it again, and I need the soundtrack. Yeah, quickly.”

Of course, Ariana isn’t the only celebrity to show love for the flick, with some of her famous friends sending their own, equally-enthusiastic testimonies. Warner Bros. released a compilation of other A-listers talking about the “event of the summer,” which includes some huge stars.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film, In the Heights, it’s so good,” Oprah Winfrey boasted. “I loved it, loved it, loved it so much,” the talk show host said. “It brings to life the heart and soul of that community, their hopes, their dreams. … It’s gonna make you laugh and dance.”