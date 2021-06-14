Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes was overjoyed by her parents visiting her and Suri this weekend

The actress took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of her and her parents.

 Katie Holmes is one to typically remain private when it comes to her personal life, especially with her daughter Suri. However, over the weekend the actress shared a rare family photo that was too adorable.

Katie Holmes and parents©Katie Holmes
Despite being a bit blurry, it’s hard to deny how happy Katie Holmes was to be with her parents.

Holmes took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a picture of her parents, Kathleen and Martin who were in town visiting their famous daughter. In the photo, ‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ actress looked as happy as can be hugging her parents in a blurry photo.

In the sweet picture, the 42-year-old was dressed casually, wearing a cropped brown short sleeved cardigan with jeans, white sneakers, and a brown crossbody bag. She stood next to her mom hugging and leaning her head on her mom’s shoulder.

Holmes seems to be doing the best she can enjoying the single life. She was dating  Emilio Vitolo Jr. for almost a year before the couple went their separate ways. “They’ve agreed to give each other space,” an insider close to the famous couple said to US Weekly. “They both have a lot of commitments piling up.”

Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr at Central Park©GrosbyGroup
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. recently went their separate ways.

Over the weekend, another newly single celebrity,  Alex Rodriguez was seen leaving the actress’ apartment building in New York City, according to Hollywood Life. It’s unknown if Holmes is the reason why the former MLB player was at the apartment building. Photos of A-Rod leaving the lobby of the building have some speculating possible romance rumors.

We’ll have to wait and see if there is anything between Holmes and Rodriguez or if these are just rumors circulating around.

