Beyoncé sends a sweet message to twins Rumi and Sir for their 4th birthday

Known for being notoriously private about her own personal life, Beyoncé has kept the lives of her twins, Rumi and Sir, even more private since they were born. Still, she couldn’t resist the opportunity to publicly wish them a Happy Birthday as they turned 4 over the weekend.

The “Check On It” singer posted a short-but-sweet message to her website on Sunday, June 13 in celebration of the twins’ birthday--which is only right, since we all know how much Bey loves the number four. She and her husband Jay-Z, who also share 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed their youngest children to the world on June 13, 2017.

“What’s better than 1 gift... 2,” the star wrote over a black background. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”

Of course, this simple message would have been sweet enough on its own, but it’s made that much better knowing Beyoncé is referencing her husband’s famous line on “Family Feud”: “What’s better than 1 billionaire? 2.”

Unfortunately for fans desperate to see more Rumi and Sir content, Bey didn’t post any pictures of the twins in honor of their birthday, still limiting the number of times her followers have seen the toddlers over the years.

Just last month, on the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop with LeBron James, Jay-Z talked about how becoming a father changed his life for the better.

“It’s amazing—it’s a very grounding thing,” he said. “I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship.”

Hov continued, “If she ever fell in the water, and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Beyoncé also opened up about the challenges that come with motherhood during an interview with Elle back in 2019.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” the star admitted at the time. “Making sure I am present for my kids - dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family--all while running a company can be challenging.”