Vanessa Hudgens got a boa constrictor snake tattoo while in NYC promoting her new film

It seems like Vanessa Hudgens can’t get enough tattoos. Not too long ago, the actress took to her Instagram to show off her trip in New York City to see acclaimed tattoo artist Mr. K to get a few dainty tattoos.

Just a few weeks later, the 32-year-old seemed to be ready for some new ink, only this time it was something a little bigger. On Sunday, Hudgens posted a photo of her latest art, a boa constrictor snake on the inside of her left ankle.

In the photo, Hudgens is posing with her light black jeans rolled up to show off her newest addition. Donned in a black bra top with a cropped sweater over it, the 32-year-old looked as happy as can be, even with her mask on, posing with her hand in the air while pointing her foot.

She captioned the photo, “ANOTHER ONE! Lol lucky #10 @drag_ink,” indicating this is her tenth tattoo.

In the next photo in the post, Hudgens showed a more up-close look of the snake tattoo. Swipe again to a video of Hudgens saying, “Love the feeling of a tattoo.”