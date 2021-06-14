Vanessa Hudgens got a boa constrictor snake tattoo while in NYC promoting her new film

It seems like Vanessa Hudgens can’t get enough tattoos. Not too long ago, the actress took to her Instagram to show off her trip in New York City to see acclaimed tattoo artist Mr. K to get a few dainty tattoos.
Just a few weeks later, the 32-year-old seemed to be ready for some new ink, only this time it was something a little bigger. On Sunday, Hudgens posted a photo of her latest art, a boa constrictor snake on the inside of her left ankle.
In the photo, Hudgens is posing with her light black jeans rolled up to show off her newest addition. Donned in a black bra top with a cropped sweater over it, the 32-year-old looked as happy as can be, even with her mask on, posing with her hand in the air while pointing her foot.
She captioned the photo, “ANOTHER ONE! Lol lucky #10 @drag_ink,” indicating this is her tenth tattoo.
In the next photo in the post, Hudgens showed a more up-close look of the snake tattoo. Swipe again to a video of Hudgens saying, “Love the feeling of a tattoo.”
Comments on the 32-year-old’s post read, “primal energy the only animal on the planet who’s entire body is earthing all day. I have a little snakey too! Love love love.” Another commenter wrote, “10 already?!.”
Hudgens’ tattoo artist also posted a photo of the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress with her fresh ink. In the photo, she is sitting on a table with one leg down and her tattooed leg bent while her hand rested on her knee. He captioned the post, “@vanessahudgens with boa 🐍 it‘s beautiful! Thank you again :).”
Hudgens was in NYC for the premiere of her new movie, ‘Asking For It’ which was held during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday. According to Just Jared Jr.,after the premiere, Hudgens and her co-stars headed over to the after party at Nearly Ninth At Arlo Midtown.