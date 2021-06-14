Daniella Álvarez pens an emotional message after one year of losing her leg

In the summer of 2020, Daniella Álvarez received the news that her leg had to be amputated due to complications after doctors removed a coin-sized mass from her abdomen. Although the event saddened the world, the former Miss Colombia showed strength and determination to continue living her life despite missing a limb.

A year after the amputation, Álvarez revisited the moment of her diagnosis to pen a heartfelt message of self-compassion, self-love, and personal growth.

©@danielaalvareztv



Daniella Álvarez before getting her leg amputated

“Today, a year ago, I had to take the most complex emotional blow I have ever faced in my life, losing a part of my body,” she wrote. “That day, I really knew the meaning of the word ACCEPTANCE, a definition that has helped me understand, value myself, and thank God and the Virgen every day for this second chance.”

According to the model and former beauty pageant, she has found strength in her support system.

“Thanks to my family for the infinite love that kept me strong. To my mother for the courage and bravery with which she sustained me every day. And you who with so many prayers and messages gave me the courage to fight,” she added.

“Today, I woke up without pain, healthy and HAPPY to be on this path called LIFE, which with its difficulties, today is more interesting and challenging for me,” she revealed. “As one of my physios @ibethcarvajal told me yesterday, ‘adversity is opportunity.’ And it is true; we grow up believing that the difficulty is what slows us down, affects us, and victimizes us, and it is the opposite!”

“It is the opportunity to test ourselves, grow, and reach places we never imagined, feeling tremendous personal gratification,” Álvarez continued, thanking her doctors Gilbertico Mejia, Juan Guillermo Barrera; Emilio Cortes, and @willydaza “for saving my life.”