Scott Disick surprises new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, by giving her diamonds for her 20th birthday

Amelia Hamlin is not a teenager anymore, and to celebrate her 20th birthday, she flew to Miami to have a lavish party that included good food and diamonds. The model held a birthday dinner at the Papi Steak restaurant, surrounded by her closest friends and 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick.
Hamlin wore a metallic gold crop top with a matching miniskirt; the outfit matched perfectly with the bling Disick gift her. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star surprised his new girlfriend with a cross diamond necklace. The generous gift made Hamlin tear up and kiss Disick in gratitude.
For Disick’s birthday, on May 26, Hamlin took social media to share photos of their outings and share with the world how much she loves her boyfriend. “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better,” she wrote, in lowercase. “i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”
Hamlin is the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and American actor, author, and entrepreneur Harry Hamlin. On several occasions, Rinna has shared her feelings towards the relationship between Amelia and Scott.
During an episode of Season 11 of the reality show, Lisa agreed with her castmate Kyle Richards who said, “He’s too damn old!” adding “and he’s got, three kids,” referencing Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign Disick 6, whom he shares with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Rina shouted back in agreement, “I know!”
Disick and Hamlin started dating in 2020 after the Keeping up with the Kardashians star split with Sofia Richie. The pair shared on social media the status of the relationship on Valentine’s Day by posting photos of their fancy dinner.
Recently, we reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick tried to rekindle their romance before the Poosh founder started dating musician Travis Barker. “I can’t remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids,” Kourtney tells fans in a confessional. “It’s been years since we did this, and it’s just a little bit weird.”
After an evening of reminiscing and sharing a few laughs about their past relationship, the following day, Kourtney told sister Kim Kardashian that she and Scott are not back together. “I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids.” The 41-year-old makes sure to clarify that they’re just “friends,” to which Scott adds, “purely platonic.”