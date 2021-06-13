Kim Kardashian wraps her entire Lamborghini in SKIMS cozy fabric

Kim Kardashian is taking her SKIMS business to the next level with her latest project.

After providing comfy, cozy, supportive lounge and shapewear for men, women, kids, and even some for those who are pregnant, Kim moved onto making something most of us would have never expected: a SKIMS-covered Lamborghini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, June 11 to share a photoshoot she did alongside her latest accessory: a $200,000 Lamborghini wrapped in cream SKIMS cozy fabric from the inside out.

“KIMMY HAD A LITTLE LAMB-BO!!!” she wrote in her caption, clearly excited by her new toy. “OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new lambo w everything @skims cozy fabric!”

That’s when she announced that new styles in her brand’s beloved cozy fabric would be releasing next week.

“We’re coming out w new Cozy styles soon!” she continued. “Get cozy in 6 colors and sizes XXS-5X on Monday, 06.14 at 9AM PT on SKIMS.COM and join the waitlist now for early access to shop.”

It’s good to see Kim keeping herself occupied amid her divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West.

While their split was kept pretty low key at first, things have started heating up as Ye was spotted in France with supermodel Irina Shayk for his 44th birthday.

Only a few days after his rendezvous with Shayk, who shares a child with Bradley Cooper, Kanye took to Twitter to unfollow Kim along with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

This unfollowing spree comes as a surprise, since it happened just a few days after multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan wished the rapper a happy birthday on social media.

On Tuesday, fans were excited by the idea of KimYe working things out and calling off the divorce when Kim posted a photo with her ex-husband and their four kids writing, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life.” Others in the family, including Khloé and Kris Jenner, also sent their well wishes to the Yeezy mogul on their accounts.