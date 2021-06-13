A-Rod posts a pic with ex-wife Cythia Scurtis amid J.Lo and Ben Affleck romance

As his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez rekindles her decades-old romance with Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez is showing the world he knows how to move on too.

Over the weekend, the retired MLB star spent some time with one of his former flames: his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The 45-year-old called the mother of his children a “world class mommy” as they spent some time together on Saturday, June 12. He did so as he reposted a video of Scurtis wrapping his leg in ice before taking a selfie of the two of them along with a friend.

“Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” A-Rod jokingly captioned the clip he posted onto his Instagram Story. It would appear they went to the gym together, since they can be seen dressed in workout clothes in the video.

In another IG Story, he, Scurtis, and another friend, Angel Nicolas, pose for a post-workout flick. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2008 and share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

Back in January, during an interview with the Raising the Bar podcast, Rodriguez opened up about co-parenting with Scurtis, admitting that sharing custody of their girls “takes some navigating.” He went on to say that by putting his daughters first, he found himself to be a “more compassionate, more considerate” person.

“When I want to do things at Christmas with the girls, I may start asking for, not permission, but proactively in July I may be talking about Christmas, versus if I was in a different state of mind, I would drop it Dec. 15 and say, ‘Hey, Cynthia, can I have the kids?’” he explained.