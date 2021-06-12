Kourtney Kardashian channels boyfriend Travis Barker with face tattoo IG filter

Kourtney Kardashian is becoming more and more like her boyfriend, Travis Barker, every single day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram this week to pay homage to her other half...but not in the way you might think. While we’re used to seeing lovey-dovey pictures and comments from these two, this tribute was more subtle, showcasing the fact that Travis is always on Kourtney’s mind.

The eldest Kardashian sister posted a selfie to her Instagram Story looking almost completely unrecognizable. Kourtney can be seen covered in tattoos--but of course, that’s just because of the filter she’s using, which makes her look a lot more like her famously tatted-up other half.

©Kourtney Kardashian





There’s no telling what Travis thought of the picture, since it was simply posted to Kourt’s IG Story, but we think it’s safe to assume he’s a fan of this look on his girlfriend.

Ever since Barker and Kardashian made their relationship official earlier this year, tattoos have been a huge theme in their love story.

Only two months after making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, the Blink-182 drummer tattooed the reality star’s first name on him. Just a month after that, in May, he let Kourtney take the reins and tattoo her own creation onto him.

At the time, the mother of three took to Instagram to share multiple photos and a video of her tattooing the phrase “I love you” onto her boyfriend’s inner forearm. Kardashian also shared a snap writing the words out on paper before going on to permanently ink the sweet message on Barker’s body. Even though it was her first time holding a tattoo gun, Travis could not have looked any more at peace.

Even though these two only confirmed their relationship a few months ago, on Valentine’s Day, it seems like they’re all in.