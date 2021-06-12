Shakira’s son Sasha is learning how to be a surfer like mom

One day Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s son Sasha might decide to go into show business, but for now, he’s getting into another one of mom’s hobbies- surfing. This week the proud mom shared a rare photo of their 5-year-old son with their friends and surf instructors Kair and Hana after his first surfing lesson. She shared the post with the hashtag “world oceans day.”

That same day she posted a video with her son’s instructors that are also surf champions with the caption, “Oceans are vital to our children. Hear Kai and Hans Odriozola, Spanish surf champions explain why.” The mother of two is very vocal when it comes to environmentalism. Last October, she talked to Prince William about global warming and said it felt like it was her “duty” to talk about it. She explained, “I really feel that this is my duty as a citizen and as a mother of two young children, to bring attention to these issues right now before it’s too late.”

The Latin pop star is multitalented and loves to hit the waves. Last week the talented surfer shared a picture with a new board and the caption, “So excited to try my new board!”