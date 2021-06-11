Eiza González’s new romance with lacrosse star Paul Rabil

It seems Eiza González is officially dating lacrosse star Paul Rabil!

Loading the player...

The 31-year-old Mexican actress was rumored to be in a relationship with the 35-year-old sportsman, after being spotted last month in Los Angeles, having fun in Jamie Reuben’s birthday party, with celebrity guests including Drake and Kim Kardashian.

Now the two stars are spending more time together, with Eiza joining Paul during his training, as the Boston Cannons open their new season.

It was also reported that the couple “walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast,” with Paul getting ready for an important game the next day.

And although it seems the new celebrity couple are trying to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, they have been photographed holding hands, walking around LA, and going to dinner.

A source close to Eiza and Paul previously stated that they are clearly “a couple and have been dating for a little while.”

The lacrosse star divorced Kelly Berger in 2017, after spending three years together, while Eiza was previously spotted on a romantic getaway with Timothée Chalamet in June of last year, and later with model Dusty Lachowicz.

There’s no doubt the talented actress has found success in Hollywood, as she is now filming Ambulance, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Michael Bay.