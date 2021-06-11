Kanye West unfollows estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters on Twitter

While things have been pretty low key throughout the first few months of Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, their separation seems to be escalating.

Just a few days after the rapper’s 44th birthday, when he was spotted in France with rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk, West has officially unfollowed Kim and her sisters on Twitter.

On Friday, June 11, fans noticed that Kanye made a rare appearance on the social media platform to unfollow his estranged wife along with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, which comes just four months after Kim filed for divorce.

This unfollowing spree comes as a surprise, since it came just a few days after multiple members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan wished him a happy birthday on social media.

On Tuesday, fans were delighted at the idea of the couple reconciling when Kim posted a photo with her ex-husband and their four kids writing, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life.” Others in the family, including Khloé and Kris Jenner, also sent their well wishes to the Yeezy mogul on their accounts.

Unfortunately, those hopeful thoughts of the couple mending their marriage were quickly shut down as photos surfaced of Kanye with his rumored rebound, Irina Shayk. The supermodel, who shares a child with ex Bradley Cooper, was spotted by Ye’s side for his birthday while on a trip to France--the same location he married Kim in 2014.

Kanye does still follow Kim K on Instagram, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star being the only account he follows, but he’s even less active on that platform, so it’s probably only a matter of time before that changes.