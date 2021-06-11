Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks make their first public appearance together

Liam Hemsworth is ready to put his relationship with Gabriella Brooks on full display.

The couple just made their first official appearance together on Friday, June 11, as they attended the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia. The happy couple attended the event--which supports the Sydney Children’s Hospital--alongside Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife, Lucciana Barroso.

The youngest Hemsworth brother even posted about the evening on Instagram, paying tribute to how important it is to raise money for such a worthy cause.

“Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health,” Liam wrote under his post. “Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner.”

Along with the sweet message, the actor also shared two photos from the event, including a group shot and a selfie with him right beside his model girlfriend. While they’ve commented on one another’s posts and appeared in photos together on friends’ accounts, this marks the first time Liam shared any confirmation of their relationship on his page.

While this marks their first official appearance as a couple, Brooks and Hemsworth have actually been seeing one another for more than a year now.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors in late 2019, shortly after the Last Song actor filed for divorce from his then-wife, Miley Cyrus. Their romance was confirmed in early 2020 when Liam and Gabriella were spotted performing some PDA at the beach in Australia.