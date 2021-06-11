Bad Bunny traded his exclusive Bugatti Chiron in for THIS budget car

Even though he’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now, Bad Bunny is proving just how down to earth he is by trading in his expensive car for something much more accessible.
After posting photos next to a modest Toyota Corolla, the international superstar revealed that he bought the 2003 model after trading in his exclusive Bugatti Chiron Sports 110 Ans, which is valued at almost $4 million. He bought the later to make an appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and since then, he’s decided to take a more modest route with his vehicle choice.
“I ride a 2003 Corolla and I’m happy out there, walking,” Bad Bunny revealed, according to Explica.co. This comes after he drove a Toyota Corolla through Los Angeles in the video for his latest single, “Yonaguni.”
While the anonymity that driving such a common model gives him is obviously a plus for someone of his stature, the “Yo Perreo Sola” singer confessed that he simply doesn’t have a huge passion for cars, making this an easy decision.
“I am not a lover of vehicles, I am not a lover of my cars,” he said. “My friends like cars, but I am very different, I’m not a fan of those things.”
Ultimately, with how rare his old Bugatti is, people always knew exactly who was in the car when they spotted it outside--making his decision to get rid of it that much more imminent.
“At heart, I didn’t know what to do with the car, because I brought it to Puerto Rico and it was a piece of paper to guide it, everything was a problem: insurance, the government, taxes,” the singer explained. “Now, I have it in the United States. Here, I could not have it for another minute because when I would make my way through the streets, they knew it was me.”
Fans were really happy to see their favorite artist driving such a modest car around, leaving thousands of supportive comments underneath his latest post with the Corolla.
“que humildad, de un bugatti a un toyota,” one fan wrote, which translates to, “how humble, from a bugatti to a toyota.”
“Eso es un Corolla mano?😍” wrote one fan, asking if that was really a Toyota Corolla, in total disbelief that’s the car such a huge superstar would drive.