Jennifer Lopez is back in Los Angeles! The star leaves Miami behind as she moves to ‘the Golden State’

Jennifer Lopez packed her bags, grabbed her “coconuts” Max and Emme Muniz, and updated her zipcode to Los Angeles. As reported by the Daily Mail, the singer, actress, and businesswoman is ready to start again in Los Angeles to be closer to Ben Affleck.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and her “coconuts” Max and Emme Muniz

According to the publication, the actor has a home near Brentwood, where his children and ex-wife Jennifer Garner live, while Lopez has a $28 million mansion in Bel Air. A source told The Sun, “Before A-Rod, J.Lo spent more time in LA than in Miami, but while she was with him, Miami became their family base.” The insider continued, “They were there all the time, and [Lopez] was living there most of the time with him and his girls, but now that they’ve ended their engagement, she is looking towards LA.”

Lopez was sharing a $40 million waterfront home with her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and their children. Once they split, JLo rented a $130,000 a month Miami bachelorette pad.

©Realtor.com



Inside J.Lo‘s Miami Rental

A week after JLo and A-Rod released a joint statement confirming the split, Affleck and the “Let’s get loud” singer met for dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on April 22nd. It was the same spot they had their first date in 2017. But according to Page Six, Affleck was dropped off by a white SUV at the same hotel the day before.

In a photo taken on April 29th, Affleck exits a white Escalade. A source told Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.” The actor, who recently split with Ana De Armas, has allegedly visited Lopez three times since she returned from shooting her new film, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to the “Jenny from the Block” singer told E! News. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to JLo trying to meet with her, and she has been very short with him.”

The same source went on to say Rodriguez is “saddened” and “upset” about how quickly she has moved on.

According to a US Weekly insider, “JLo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.” A source also told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, “Jen Garner is accepting of Ben, and there is no animosity.” They added, “As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy.” Lopez’s ex-husband seems to feel the same way.

A source told ET, “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” noting, “his main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”