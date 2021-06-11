Kourtney Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? ‘KUWTK’ producer reveals which reality tv star avoided filming the most

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has come to an end, and many people have accused Kourtney Kardashian of being the main reason why the show didn’t continue. However, most people don’t know that besides Rob Kardashian, who stopped filming many seasons ago, another famous family member wins the top spot for avoiding filming the most.

Longtime executive producer Farnaz Farjam shared with Hayu.com that contrary to Kim Kardashian, who loved filming, her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, kept herself away from the cameras as much as she could. “I would say Kylie [Jenner] likes to film the least, but she’s actually way more present in the final season — probably because it was Season 20, and it was coming to an end,” Farjam revealed.

“If you think about the last few family trips that we did, Kylie was missing — but she came for this one, and she was definitely way more present this season,” Farjam highlighted.

The New York Post reported that although Kim Kardashian might be the most successful and known of the family, Khloé Kardashian appears in 238, while Kim appears in 237. Kylie Jenner comes last by appearing in just 196 episodes, while Kourtney comes in third place by filming 236 episodes.

KUWTK premiered in 2007 and there really hasn’t been anything that the family wasn’t down to show. From Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner’s glow up, Kim Kardashian’s weddings, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s tumultuous relationship, and the birth of all their children — its truly been a journey.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner

There have been many theories surrounding the cancelation of the reality show; however, Kris Jenner has revealed the real reasons. According to Kris, social media platforms have been both a curse and a blessing in terms of marketing for the family of entrepreneurs, claiming that when they first started the show, “there was no Instagram or Snapchat” or other forms of social media. Now that the world has changed, “the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode.”