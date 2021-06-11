How to win Kim Kardashian’s heart? Star reveals what she is looking for in a man

Kim Kardashian is intelligent, empathetic, hard worker, influential, beautiful, successful, and capable of buying herself almost anything in the world. Most people might think she is a frivolous billionaire woman that wouldn’t even open a jar of jelly to avoid messing her manicure.

Kardashian has millions of men wanting to be in a relationship with her. However, not all of them might know how to win her heart. During the last episode of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mom of four shared that she needs “small experiences” and that this might be the number one criteria for a future boyfriend or husband.

“I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I ever thought was humanly possible,” Kim told her mother, Kris Jenner. “But I don’t have a life to share that with,” she said, referring to her split from estranged husband, Kanye West. “Like, I do — obviously, my kids and everything. But am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I’m good?’”

“And then I never thought I was lonely, and I always thought that‘s totally fine. I could just have my kids. My husband moves from state to state and I’m on this ride with him. And I was okay with that.”

According to Kim, while living apart from West, she even realized that they got along better. “And then, after turning 40 this year, I realized no, I don‘t want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought, ‘oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best.’ But then that is sad to me, and that’s not what I want,” she revealed.

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me.”

Quarantine also helped Kim seeing clearer. According to the tv star and businesswoman, seeing how sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson work out together every morning made her crave the same and made her feel uncomfortable.