Elizabeth Gutiérrez confesses about her son’s accident: “It’s a call you never want to receive.”

William Levy’s partner publicly opens her heart for the first time and exclusively reveal how they overcame the accident as a family

At the height of the pandemic, in October 2020, Elizabeth Gutiérrez received news that no mother ever wants to hear: her son, Christopher, had been seriously injured. The golf cart that the 14-year-old was driving with his friends overturned and seriously injured his left knee. At the time, the news transcended mass media. However, both the actress and her partner, William Levy, focused on the care of their little one and chose to maintain an understandable secrecy to recover from this hard blow that life gave them.

Nearly seven months have passed since the nightmare that removed the family foundations and for the first time. Elizabeth reveals details of the ordeal that endangered the future of “Toty,” as the adolescent is affectionately called, since one of his greatest wishes is to become a professional baseball player.

“It was at one in the afternoon that Kailita received that call. She came running hysterical to the room. I didn’t even know what was happening. I picked up the phone and he [Christopher] in tears tells me: ‘Mommy, I destroyed my life. We have to go to the hospital,” Ely remembers, unable to contain her tears during the moving interview with HOLA! USA.

The process has been complicated but the family has been able to overcome the challenge with the immense affection of sister Kailey for her older brother and the emotional support that both Elizabeth and William have been able to give their loved ones.

After five surgeries, constant rehabilitation and psychological support, Tophy has resumed his sports path in order to achieve his goals and is determined to fight for his dreams. The stretch is still long but not impossible.

“He is a mentally strong child and this has strengthened him more because they told me: ‘Ely, don’t be surprised if you need therapy for the child, because he can be depressed’, and thank God he is a child who has a lot of faith. He is a child with a very strong mentality and William has really supported him a lot,” the actress tells us.

We invite you to find out about her future plans in acting, her relationship with William and other addressed topics, with one of the most impressive media women in the entertainment world during a beautiful photo session with her children in Miami.

Photo: Jesus Cordero | Stylist: Claudia Zuleta | Makeup: Luis Enrique Urbano | Hair: Millie Morales | Location: The Mansions - Brickell Realty Group
This the first interview you’ve done with your children after everything that happened with Christopher, how do you feel?
How do you see them now that they are older?

Christopher had a serious accident. Can you describe what happened?
How did you react when you received the call?
¿How did he lose control of the golf cart?
Why couldn‘t you get into the ambulance with him?
What happened after?

What was the severity of the accident on the leg?
What did the doctors tell you?
How many surgeries has Toti undergone?
¿Cómo reaccionó William a todo el proceso?

What has been the most difficult thing for you to face with your son?
Is he still in rehab?

How has all of this been for Christopher?
What experience has all this left you as a mother?

How has this brought you together as a family?
Tell us about your projects, will you return to acting?
Would you like to do a series?
Maybe you would like to share credits with William?
