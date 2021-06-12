Gwen Stefani shares adorable photos from her intimate bridal shower

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding is around the corner! On Thursday the bride to be shared some photos and videos from her bridal shower. She started the story with a fun filter and looked into the camera and said “I got kidnapped by my family” before showing her family, adding “to celebrate, I’m getting married!”

The 51-year-old artist will be a married woman sometime this summer and has the support of fans and family. Stefani reposted a photo shared by one of the guests onto her Instagram of her finishing the last bit of wine while holding a present with perfect makeup. Her outfit was colorful and chic and she had matching red nails and lips. Heidi Klum expressed her love in the comments with a red heart.

The intimate shower looked special and Stefani was surrounded by love and presents. She shared adorable photos of perfectly wrapped gifts and cards left by guests.

Stefani also shared an adorable selfie with some family, and a bouquet with the words “feeling loved feeling blessed.”

Details have come out about the singer’s wedding but they announced in April they planned to keep it simple. During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers Stefani said “We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple.” She added, “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.” “It’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event],” she continued. “It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”

The couple might be getting ready to enjoy the rest of their lives like that. Shelton said he pictures him and Stefani living a private life one day. In March while a guest co-hosting NBC News’ Today With Hoda & Jenna he said, “I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me,“ he said. “I’d like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go, and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully, at some point, we’ll get a chance to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.” “The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I’m starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit,” he continued. “You know, and just kind of passing on things,” per Entertainment Tonight.