Ryan Seacrest is off the market and happy with his 23-year-old girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest is no longer a single man. US Weekly confirmed on June 11th, 2021 that the 46-year old host and 23-year old aspiring model Aubrey Paige are official. A source told the outlet it’s so serious that “Ryan has met Aubrey’s family,” and “they think he’s a wonderful guy.” The couple sparked dating rumors last month when they were pictures arriving in the Hamptons together via helicopter over memorial weekend and the insider said, the pair are “keeping their relationship very private.” Here’s everything we know about the new romance.

©AubreyPaige_



Aubrey Paige

The Texas native is from a small town outside of Austin and is a former cocktail waitress. In photos posted from their Hamptons trip by the Daily Mail, the new couple is seen exiting the private jet with their designer luggage before entering Seacrest’s chauffeured Range Rover. Two weeks after their luxurious stay at the Hamptons, Paige posted a photo on Instagram posing in a leopard bikini in Seacrest’s $85 million Beverly Hills mansion. The micro-influencer is close to 50,000 followers on Instagram but is currently private. The host is one of those thousands of followers.

©Getty



Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough, and Shayna Taylor

Seacrest is known for keeping his love life relatively private. His relationship with Julianne Hough in 2010 had everyone invested until they called it off three years later. Hough told Redbook in 2014, “I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.” She added, “I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”

Following the split, with Hough, he began dating model Shayna Taylor, and they dated on and off until calling it quits for the third time in June 2020. “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a spokesperson for Seacrest told Daily Mail at the time. “They remain good friends, each other‘s biggest supporters, and will always cherish their time together as a couple.” Not too long after the spit Seacrest was spotted with a blonde mystery woman on vacation in Cabo San Lucas Mexico in June 2020. Time will tell how this next relationship works out.